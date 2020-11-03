U.S. News & World Report named Manor of the Plains in Dodge City "High Performing" on its Best Nursing Homes list for 2020-2021 in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

The report is available to view at www.usnews.com/nursinghomes.

Manor of the Plains is a Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America community that offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care in its 50-bed health care center. It also accommodates independent and assisted living.

All health care centers certified by Medicare and Medicaid were evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

To be eligible for an overall rating, a center must have received reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July 2020 and possessed sufficient data to evaluate rating quality.

CMS is a government agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes and skilled nursing centers and assigns one to five stars to each community for how well it performs in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care.

U.S. News & World Report has changed its focus over the past two years, from the CMS star ratings to 10 specific quality measures for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

The 10 quality measures focus on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care, with some of the measures used by U.S. News & World Report not included in the CMS approach to determine a 5-star rating.

U.S. News & World Report added the Short-Term Rehabilitation rating in 2018 evaluating the care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition.

In 2019, U.S. News & World Report added a Long-Term Care rating evaluating the care delivered to residents who are no longer able to live independently and need help with assisted daily living activities such as eating, transferring from and to a bed or a wheelchair, using stairs, or getting dressed, as well as administering needed medical care.

In order to be included on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list, a skilled nursing center had to receive the High Performing designation in either the short-term rehabilitation or long-term care categories.

In 2020, CMS awarded 5-stars to 3,689 skilled nursing centers.

A total of 3,277 skilled nursing centers were recognized as Best Nursing Homes in 2020 with 2,362 in short-term rehabilitation and 1,623 in long-term care.

Only 708 skilled nursing communities received this designation in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

Along with Manor of the Plains, six PMMA locations are on the long-term care honoree list with high-performing ratings: Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Arkansas City, Lawrence, Topeka and Wichita, and Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood, Mo.

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, Aberdeen Village in Olathe and Wichita, and Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood were named High Performing in the Short-Stay category, placing them among 708 skilled nursing communities to be ranked as High Performing for both categories.

"Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality care every day," said PMMA president and CEO Bruce Shogren. "The High Performing designation confirms their good work."