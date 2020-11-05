The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 report Wednesday showed Ford County added 87 coronavirus cases, with a case rate of 108.1 per 1,000 people.

There were 90 virus tests conducted, for a testing rate of 352.4 per 1,000 people.

One new hospitalization was added to the Ford County report along with one new patient discharge.

According to Ford County physician adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter, the county’s unofficial death total from COVID-19 sits at 16.

The cluster summary report remained the same with H&R Block showing five cases within the past 14 days and Dodge City USD 443 showing eight.

KDHE will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

As of Tuesday, Dodge City Public Schools on its website listed 52 current cases.

The USD 443 breakdown of locations where the cases are:

• Beeson Elementary School with six staff members.

• One student at Bright Beginnings.

• Two staff members at Central Elementary School.

• One student at Comanche Middle School.

• 15 students and three staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Three students and eight staff members at Dodge City High School.

• One staff member at Linn Elementary School.

• Two staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• One student at Ross Elementary School.

• Two staff members at Soule Elementary School.

• One staff member at Sunnyside Elementary School.

• One staff member at Wilroads Gardens school.

• Two staff members at the district office, two in the maintenance department and one in the transportation department.

