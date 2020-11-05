Dodge City Commissioners on Monday approved an agreement for services, operations and maintenance for the South Wastewater Treatment Plant, North Reclamation Facility with Jacobs with a 1.93% increase.

For 2020, the agreement had been a cost of $2,108,712 but will see a $41,601 increase for 2021 to $2,150,313, according to city public works director Corey Keller.

The agreement, or Amendment No. 14, will begin Jan. 1, 2021 and end Dec. 31, 2021.

The amendment was approved with a 5-0 vote.

Commissioners approved a franchise contract with IdeaTek Telecom, LLC, to set up a telecommunications system to residents and visitors of Dodge City.

The company will provide fiber network into the city's right of way, according to attorney for the city Brad Ralph.

"The content of the franchise contract is taken over control by the Federal prerogative so the terms of those are not necessarily all the negotiable but all of the companies we deal with have been very cooperative," Ralph said. "One part that has been added to the franchise contract, it provides that should there be favorable provisions provided to any like-sized or similar community, our contract would automatically upgraded to contain those, so it provides a layer of certainty."

Commissioners approved the contract with a 5-0 vote.

The city also approved year-end bonuses to qualified employees of $50 per calendar years worked with the city while qualified part-time employees will receive $25 per calendar years worked.

The bonuses will be capped at $1,000 for those with 20 years of service.

Commissioners also approved the special sales tax budget not to exceed $6,926,728.

