The Ford County Commission meeting on Monday was relatively short, with only Commissioners Ken Snook and Shaun Tasset attending. Commissioner Christopher Boys was absent.

Commissioners passed, 2-0, a motion to sign a letter of support for Arrowhead West, granting $10,000 toward its operating funds.

After approving the Western State Bank Expo Center’s plans for the redesign on the arena side during the Sept. 21 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the budget needed to go forward completely with the redesign.

The redesign will include converted space for a warmup area, new dirt and sand, new fencing panels to increase space to tie animals, and more accessibility to livestock restricted areas for utility vehicles, equipment and vendors.

Commissioners also approved, 2-0, a resolution for the Santa Fe Trail Solid Waste Authority Committee between Hodgeman County, Stafford County, Edwards County and Pawnee County.

According to county officials, that is standard with personnel changes. Ford County will continue to participate with the Kansas Legislative Policy Group.

"They represent I think 30 counties out here in the western part of the state," Tasset said. "They have a better handle for advocating a lot of our issues out here with state legislators."

The Ford County Commission will meet again on Nov. 16.