The Ford County Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) Program hosted a driver training and appreciation dinner in the Dodge City Community College Board Room, at 6 p.m., on Oct. 9.

"The drivers are required to have an annual training, so I wanted to celebrate my appreciation of them while they were attending a required training," said Charlotte Neuschafer, DCCC Director of RSVP and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The appreciation dinner, which was catered by Great Western Dining Service Inc., included chicken-fried steak, cheesy mashed potatoes, salad, fresh green beans, coffee, and peach cobbler.

Dick Robbins, a pastor and RSVP volunteer driver, led the meal in prayer before the meal, she said.

"Each volunteer driver received a gratitude gift and a framed poem on volunteering," Neuschafer said. "And I also gave a short speech on thanksgiving and gratitude."

Although RSVP usually provides appreciation events for all of its volunteers, Neuschafer said that due to COVID-19, and because she was new to the position, she had not met many of the volunteers beforehand. Once community events are back in full swing—and she gets to know the rest of the volunteers—she would like to host another appreciation event that could include them all.

Neuschafer said RSVP volunteers remind her of a quote that is sometimes attributed to Mark Twain: "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."

"Our volunteers are kind, loving, and giving people," she said. "Every one of these drivers has helped me learn this piece of the RSVP Program. My life has been blessed just because I have worked with them."

On hand for the appreciation event were RSVP volunteer drivers Dick Robbins (and wife Chrissy), Rod Reiman (and wife Sofia), Rose Robinson (and guest Kathy), Don Tawzer (and wife Louise), and Doug Hart. Also in attendance were RSVP Advisory Council members Vickie Williamson and Phil Handsaker, RSVP Administrative Assistant Ann Taylor (and husband Chuck), and Neuschafer (and husband Larry).

For those interested in serving as a Ford County RSVP volunteer, Neuschafer said there is only one requirement: Volunteers must be 55 years of age or older.

Anyone wishing to know more about the program, may contact her at 620-227-7077 or 620-338-6412.