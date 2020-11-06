Dollar General announced Tuesday that its new store at 505 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City is now open.

"Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food,cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission ofserving others, the company said in a news release.

Dollar General said that with 75% of the American population within 5 miles of any one of its stores, the company is committed to remaining open and stocked to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depending on the need, the new store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people and will continue to hire new full-time and part-time employees across its store and distribution and private fleet networks.

Upon being hired, employees will be provided competitive wages, "world-class and award-winning" training and development programs and benefits including Day 1 telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation.

Also available is health insurance coverage options, 401(k) savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Interested candidates may apply for available positions at www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.

Normal hours of operation, according to the Dollar General website and app, are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday.