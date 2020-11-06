Dodge City schools received a $117,835 from Sunflower Bank through donations from the ABC Program, including $14,925 given locally in Dodge City.

Since originating in 2001, Sunflower Bank has contributed over $1.4 million through the ABC Program to support kindergarten through 12th-grade education in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas.

The donations distributed were generated from September 2019 through August 2020.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this year’s ABC Program that provides educational resources that are needed now more than ever." said Sunflower Bank chairman Mollie Carter in a news release. "Our communities have embraced the year-round nature of the program, resulting in our donation of $117,835 back to our schools.

"This year’s enhancements to the ABC Program are just one example of the innovative solutions we bring to our Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 customers every day."

The ABC Program is funded by Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 customers when they select any ABC Program-registered school to support with each qualifying debit card purchase during the campaign.

Though the standard school donation per transaction is $0.02, throughout the year there are advertised special time periods where schools are paid $0.04 per transaction and $50 for qualifying newly opened accounts.

Additionally, from Feb. 15 through March 31, all branch locations accepted report cards from all kindergarten through 12th-grade students for the "Pay for ‘A’s" contest, where five winners per branch received $10 and up to $100 for every A grade per student.

Participating schools received a matching donation if one of their students’ report cards was chosen.

As of now, local Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 branches are currently registering schools, including public, private, charter, and other parent teacher organizations, to participate in the ABC Program’s next donation cycle.

Schools can use funds as they choose for any programs or supplies. Signature-based debit card transactions (credit) qualify for school donations, while PIN-based transactions at any ATM are excluded.

The next "Pay for ‘A’s" contest will run until Nov. 30 and no purchase is necessary to enter students K-12 in the report card drawing.

The next drawing will take place Dec. 1.

Interested parties wanting to learn more about the ABC program may visit their local Sunflower Bank or First National 1870 branch or visit www.sunflowerbank.com/abc or www.firstnational1870.com/abc.