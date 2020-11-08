In a somber and graphic online "Town Hall" Thursday night, several Hutchinson medical professionals talked about what they are now experiencing as the novel coronavirus surges in Reno County and threatens to overwhelm local hospital resources.

"We are staring down the barrel of a disease that has killed 19 people in our community," said family physician Dr. Scott Pauly. "In none of our lifetimes has influenza killed 19 people in a single year. You have to add up many years, maybe decades to get 19."

And more than half of those have occurred in just the last three weeks.

"Medically we do everything we can," said Dr. Humayun Ashraf, a pulmonologist at the Hutchinson Clinic. "But there is only so much medicine does."

A scene from the movies

"Our ICU has been full," Ashraf continued. "But it’s not just about the ICU... We have a COVID floor where all these patients are stacked together. Now we’re to a point, where we weren’t a week ago, or two weeks ago, where there are two patients in each room."

"I have a lot of those patients on that floor," he said. "I put on my respirator and go into each of these rooms. As I walk in I see a lot of these people are in their 90s, 95, or 85. It got into our nursing homes. It got into our at-risk population as described, and now they are dying, they are suffering. All I see is death all around."

"It’s like one of those older movies where there’s a plague and the doctor goes in in all their equipment," Ashraf said. "They call me ‘the spaceman’ because of what you look like. I go … from room to room to room, and I see multiple people and all of them are struggling to take a breath. Nothing works. They die and they suffer. That’s where our staff comes in. We try to make them comfortable when the time comes."

"It’s heartbreaking … seeing everybody struggling to take a breath. They’re on oxygen, but they’re coughing and struggling ... It breaks my heart. I have shed some tears, then I go about my day."

"We do the best we can, but our community can do better," Ashraf said. "Once they’re in the hospital, I’m the guy. But outside of it, it’s you guys. It’s our community, our doctors, primary care physicians, and pediatricians. But it’s also our politicians. Everyone has to do their part so we don’t end seeing them suffer."

Flaming coattails

Dr. Pauly said the nature of the virus, which can be shed 48 hours before symptoms even appear, is contributing to its spread. He likened it to having coattails on fire and walking through a pasture, unaware you’re setting it ablaze behind you.

"Some of the symptoms are so mild, we write it off as something else," Pauly said. "We refer to it as State Fair allergies, sniffles, runny nose. That could be COVID."

"Where we’re getting it has changed," he said. "The prevalence is in the community. It’s not only being around someone else. Now it can be around your table at home. It’s inviting your kids or someone out of town to come to visit. It's time with a friend you think doesn’t have high-risk habits. If they have allergy or cold symptoms, there’s a 30 percent chance in Reno County right now that they have COVID."

He recommended anyone suffering from such symptoms now be tested.

When someone contracts the disease, it often involves the whole body, Ashraf said.

"You get myalgia, weakness, fever, achy, feeling sick and nauseated, diarrhea," he said. "It’s an all systemic disease. Many viruses will do that. The next part is it affects specific body parts, the brain, the heart, the lungs. It goes from that to not doing anything. I’ve had 95 year-olds who had it that it didn’t hurt and I’ve had a 50-year-old who went into all organs failed. The kidneys failed, the lungs failed, the brain failed."

The hospitalized

Some 95 percent of those that end up in the hospital, however, Ashraf said, are for respiratory problems, and the primary treatment is providing oxygen.

"I don’t know where we’ll go in the future as there are more and more trials," Ashraf said. "We have Remdesivir, steroids, plasma for select patients. We have medications for preventing clots. We do all those. Then we do medications if they have a clot, to treat it. Most are on multiple medications. But the main thing is oxygen and how we deliver it."

The average hospitalization, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, is 8.8 days. But that’s the average, with many released after a day or two.

"Once they’re in the ICU, they’re going to be there 10 to 14 to 21 days," Ashraf said. "Then, to come out and go back to how you were is very hard. Most people don’t make it that way."

Something they haven’t seen a lot of yet, but are beginning to, Ashraf said, are other impacts of the disease on people that linger. Those include heart damage, lung problems and lingering weakness.

ICU nurse Jon Miller described the often rapid decline of patients, who may come in with shortness of breath.

"They come in because they’re sick enough to come in, but their energy level is fair," he said. "They can converse. They bring their iPads and cell phone and communicate with family that way. I remember one patient in particular. He was admitted and the energy was there. I came back three or four days later and noticed the progression of the disease. He got weaker as he got sicker. He didn’t respond to lower dose oxygen and had to be on a bypass. Then the decision was made to go on the ventilator."

Difficult moment

"Some people become so… Perhaps they’re high achievers and independent and don’t want to go through that," Miller said. "To watch him get to the point of weakness he had, to just take off the mask."

That triggered alarms, sending Miller into his room, where the patient said he just couldn’t take it anymore.

"Sometimes we rely on sedation to take the edge off to continue with the treatment, knowing the next step is a ventilator," he said. "Deference is given to the patient. If they want to proceed, we’ll do everything."

"But this one man, in particular, he said ‘I’m just tired of this. I talked to God and made my peace and I don’t want to continue on.’ To hear a patient take the lead in that requires an adjustment in thinking. I can see why they arrived at that point and help them in their next steps."

With COVID, Miller said, even hospice is tricky, so some stay on the COVID floor for "comfort care."

Last resort

They have various methods for delivering different levels of oxygen. The last resort, Ashraf said, is a ventilator, "if a person wants to do it."

"When someone goes on a ventilator, they just don’t tend to do well," Ashraf said. "That’s what we’re seeing here as well."

If a patient decides to go on a ventilator, they are sedated and put on various monitors.

"They are basically put to sleep for however long they need to be," he said. "Sometimes we use a paralytic agent if they need to be perfectly still, so they will not fight the ventilator or treatment."

Some patients on ventilators are turned onto their stomachs, which enables the back of their lungs to function better. It takes five to seven people to turn the unconscious patient over and reposition them in a multi-step process while ensuring the respirator and other treatment lines stay in place, Miller said.

Youth impacts

Also participating in the town hall was pediatrician Dr. Ellen Losew, who noted that while initially the disease didn’t seem to impact children, "we are beginning to see increasing numbers in the pediatric population."

Nationwide, she said, children account for about 11 percent of total confirmed infections, though in a single week ending Oct. 29, there were 61,000 cases in children, birth to age 18.

In children, symptoms are similar to allergies, with fever or cough and sometimes low oxygen levels. But they also have to watch for multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is a severe inflammatory response in which the body attacks itself. It can include inflammation in the eyes and lungs, even skin and blood vessels, she said. It may include high fever, sore throat, rashes all over their body and swollen hands and feet.

There have been no cases in Hutchinson, but there was at least one in Wichita, she said.

"Thirty percent of children admitted to the hospital for COVID require intensive care," Losew said.

Another concern is in young athletes, she said, with many suffering heart muscle inflammation. An East Coast study of college football players found up to 30 percent experienced the issue.

"There is a chance for children to have very severe disease," Losew said. "We hope and pray we don’t see that. But we do see children in our respiratory clinic and rapid response center."