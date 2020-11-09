BUCKLIN — Boy Scout Garin Stimpert, 16, of Bucklin, recently completed his Eagle Scout project, constructing a new Veterans Memorial Park that is to be dedicated to the American Legion Post 269 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Veterans Day.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow the parade.

"After all the years of Bucklin honoring veterans, I thought it would be a great honor to build this park in recognition of all they’ve done," Stimpert said.

One of the requirements for a Boy Scout to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout is to complete a project that benefits a community institution — such as a nonprofit organization, school or church.

Stimpert said the American Legion has been supportive of the construction of the park since conception of the idea.

The project has been ongoing since September 2019, costing about $40,000 and consisting of about 630 hours of work.

According to Garin Stimpert’s father, Roger Stimpert, the ground on which the park was built was donated for that purpose by Bucklin.

Additionally, Building Solutions LLC, based in Dodge City, donated its services for the park’s construction.

"It’s pretty extraordinary, it was a learning process for him, I, and the scout leader, constructing a memorial like this," said Roger Stimpert, expressing pride in his son’s leadership skills during the project.

There is a possibility that U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran will make an appearance and give a speech after the dedication ceremony.