The Clark County Sheriff's Office, along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, is investigating the shooting death of an Ashland teen.

According to the KBI, about 3:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call stating a girl had been shot.

"Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to 302 Highland Ave., in Ashland, Kan.," the KBI said in a news release. "Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

"The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

"The shooting occurred while the 13-year-old was at a friend’s house along with four other juveniles."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the KBI about 4 p.m. Friday, and the KBI, along with its Crime Scene Response Team, responded.

"The investigation is ongoing," the KBI said. "Nothing further will be released at this time."

