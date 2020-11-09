A Salina man was arrested after police said he tried to break into the office of a local motel with a gun.

Salina police said that at 10:50 p.m. Sunday officers were sent to the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway Blvd., for a robbery in progress.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and carrying a brown long gun.

Police said officers located Juan Bustamante-Espinoza, 27, of Salina, wearing clothing that matched the description. After a brief struggle with officers that caused damage to a police radio, Bustamante-Espinoza was taken into custody.

Police said a gun matching the description and some missing hand tools taken from the office area were also found in Bustamante-Espinoza’s vehicle and room.

Bustamante-Espinoza was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement, theft, damage to property, criminal use of a weapon and battery of a law enforcement officer.