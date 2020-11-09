In a continuing effort to the community and those affected by COVID-19, the Salvation Army in Dodge City received assistance recently from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

According to the Salvation Army, since the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Ford County, the organization has been hard at working providing assistance to families affected by the global pandemic.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army received a $6,400 grant from the foundation.

"This money has helped us keep re-stocking our food pantry to provide direct assistance to Ford County residents," said Capt. Roberto Davila. "We are extremely thankful to receive this grant and will keep putting it to good use in our community."

The Salvation Army said the grant will serve the community with food boxes for those in need.

Since July, the institution stayed busy by preparing food boxes, serving meals to first responders and restocking its food pantry.

"We are most grateful for their kind heart and partnership to bring hope in these times of uncertainty and weary," the Salvation Army said.

For those affected by COVID-19 and in need of assistance, contact the Salvation Army in Dodge City at 620-225-4871.

