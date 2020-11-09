HAYS – Fort Hays State University will celebrate its military-connected students this year with a number of activities during a week-long event in Hays.

Military Appreciation Week at FHSU will begin Monday, Nov. 9, and run through Friday, Nov. 13. A variety of events are planned throughout the week, including presentations on academic and student support services, Kelly Center resources, and the military to civilian career transition.

Flags representing each branch of the armed forces and a poster display – a History of Military Connections – will be on display all week on the first floor of the Memorial Union near the dedication plaque.

Service members will be honored on FHSU’s Transfer & Military Center social media posts throughout the week. Students can be nominated for this spotlight via this form. Anyone wishing to thank a military member or veteran can also do so by submitting this form, and their name and branch of service will be added to the social media posts during Military Appreciation Week.

The highlight of the week, Veterans Day, will feature an 11:30 a.m. ceremony on the Quad Wednesday, with local U.S. Army veteran Allen Schmidt, the featured speaker. Schmidt, a native of Hays, returned to his hometown after retiring as a colonel in the Army Medical Service Corps in 2011. Schmidt, a Fort Hays State alum (master’s in school psychology), currently is a member of the Kansas Board of Regents.

The week will conclude with a military-to-civilian career transition presentation on Thursday and a military vehicle display from the Kansas National Guard near the bronze Tiger sculpture on College Drive near the west entrance of the union.

A schedule of planned events and list of additional resources for the week follows.

Monday, Nov. 9: Fort Hays State University - A History of Military Connections (week-long flag and poster display), first floor of the Memorial Union near the dedication plaque; 11 a.m. - Kelly Center Presentation: Positive Psychology

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Academic & Student Support Services Presentation at fhsu.edu/transfer-military-center/maw.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day: 11:30 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony, FHSU Memorial Union Quad, speaker: Col. Allen Schmidt, U.S. Army, retired.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Military to Civilian Transition (Career) presentation at fhsu.edu/transfer-military-center/maw.

Friday, Nov. 13: Noon to 2:30 p.m. – Static Display from the Kansas National Guard, near bronze Tiger sculpture, west side of Memorial Union on College Drive.