On Friday, Nov. 6, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 report showed Ford County added 146 cases, with a case rate of 112.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 231 tests conducted, with a testing rate of 359.2 per 1,000 people.

There were five new hospitalizations and three new patient discharges.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the KDHE report indicated Ford County had 134 cases with a case rate of 116.5 per 1,000 people.

Monday's testing rates showed 192 tests conducted with a testing rate of 364.9 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations or intensive care admissions since Friday.

Manor of the Plains continues twice weekly surveillance testing of all employees. The senior living community tested 63 employees on Monday, Nov. 2. With four tests pending, two employees have tested positive for the virus, bringing its cumulative seven-day total to five employees.

Ford County physician's adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter sent hospital specific information stating Western Plains Medical Complex reduced its visitation to one visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

There is one hospital employee in quarantine, according to Trotter, as well as 53 four-plex testing kits in-house with an expectation of 80 more to be delivered this week.

For testing, the LabCorp turnaround time is 24-48 hours with more than 600 testing swabs available.

The death total remains unofficial at 16 due to Trotter being unable to tally any deaths that occur at a nursing home.

The KDHE had previously stated all specific death total numbers are released at county officials’ discretion.

Dodge City Public Schools showed 68 active cases at its facilities and departments on its website as of Nov. 9.

Of those cases, there are:

• Two students and one staff member are at alternative education.

• Seven staff members at Beeson Elementary School.

• Three staff members at Bright Beginnings.

• Four staff members at Central Elementary School.

• Two students at Comanche Middle School.

• 16 students and 10 staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Four students and five staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• One staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• Three staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• Two students and one staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student at Soule Elementary School.

• One staff member at Sunnyside Elementary School.

• One staff member at Wilroads Gardens School.

• One staff member in the district office and two staff members in the maintenance department.

