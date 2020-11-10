Prairie Independent Living Resource Center, 207 W. Spruce St., will be collecting durable medical equipment as part of a "reuse" program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Equipment will be sterilized and stored per proper precautionary practices, and donations of personal hygiene items will also be accepted.

Any assisting technological equipment, such as wheelchairs, canes, vision and hearing assisting devices, will be accepted.

"We could think of no better time than Thanksgiving weekend to hold this event, both for the giving of thanks many people will be offering as their needs are met, but also in participating in the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Love Local’ project occurring on Thanksgiving Day weekend," said Phil Handsaker, service coordinator for the Dodge City office of Prairie Independent Living Resource Center Inc.

The goal of the "reuse" program is to recycle donated items, so people can obtain quality refurbished durable medical equipment and personal hygiene items at no charge via a loan process.

PILR asks that the equipment received be in good shape or enough so that it can be returned in good condition.

PILR currently has loanable equipment that people can benefit from available through its Dodge City, Pratt and Hutchinson offices.

For more information on how to drop off equipment, contact Handsaker at 620-371-7021. Other possible donation methods can be discussed.