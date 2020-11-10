The 2020-21 Ford County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition will look a little different this year.

The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, announced this year's competition will take place virtually this December because of COVID-19.

The goal of the competition is to expose Kansas middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship and is part of the 2020-2021 Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series.

Ford County adds itself to the many communities across the state hosting a locally organized event.

"This is the fifth year we will host the YEC Competition," said assistant director for the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation Mollea Wainscott. "Last year 17 students competed in the competition.

"The competition will look a little different this year, but we are hoping to gain the same results, sparking interest and helping students realize that entrepreneurship may be a valid career option for them."

Designed to give students a hands-on entrepreneurship experience, the competition will consist of students preparing a written executive summary and submitting a pre-recorded four-minute formal presentation as students compete against each other for prize money.

Local entrepreneurs, public sector partners, teachers and other adults will judge the students’ work.

For more information, contact Wainscott at 620-371-3869 or molleaw@dodgedev.org. For more information about NetWork Kansas or the E-Community Partnership, visit www.networkkansas.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.