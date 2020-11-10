Lynda Beth Wiard, 84, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Wheatlands Healthcare Center.

She was born Nov. 16, 1935, at Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of William R. and Thelma "Beth" Stires Herman

A resident of Kingman since 1976, previously of Mesa, Arizona, she was a homemaker, in addition to working with many local businesses.

Lynda had a strong faith and was a member of the Kingman United Methodist Church, where her and Bill enjoyed many special friends and responsibilities. She loved working at the election board for the county during election time and was one of the couples who helped get the Girls Home up and running and also enjoyed helping with Share the Love, and she enjoyed her bible study group.

On Dec. 30, 1955, she married William "Bill" L.P. Wiard, Jr. at Merriam, Kansas; he died June 16, 1999. Survivors include son Marc (Kim) Wiard; daughter Tammi (John) Osner; grandchildren Amie, Allie and Jeffery Osner and Andi and Jarrod Wiard; and great-grandson Braxton Clements. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Lynda loved many things, including her family (especially her grandchildren and great grandchild) scrapbooking, crafting, Bunco, her dogs, feeding the birds on the farm, her donkey Sandy, and the community. Lynda shared her passion for creativity and making fond memories by starting up Luv-N Ewe creations. A family friendly place to do ceramics, get a snow cone, or learn how to make a balloon animal. A place where she became everybody’s grama.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with Wheatlands Healthcare Center, the Humane Society or KAMI Food Bank in care of Livingston Funeral Home.