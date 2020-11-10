Mary Margaret (Fitzsimmons) Jones, 89, of Joplin, Missouri, departed this life for her heavenly home on Monday, November 9th, after complications with COVID-19.

Mary entered this life on December 27, 1930, in Baxter Springs, Kansas, one of two children born to the late William and Mrytle Fitzsimmons. She was raised in rural Melrose, Kansas, and graduated from Columbus High School. On June 19, 1954 she was united in marriage to Glen Dale Jones and to this union four children were born. For many years they owned and operated Jones Appliance Service as well as four laundromats, retiring in 1999. Mary enjoyed wild card games and laughter filled camping trips to Beaver Lake. She was also an ace with cross word puzzles and enjoyed working with her flowers and keeping track of all her children, grands, and great-grands.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dale Jones; her parents; and one brother.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Glenda Wade and husband, Gale, of Joplin, and Janet Jessee and husband, Bud, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sons, Jeff Jones of Joplin and Darryl Jones and wife, Cheryl, of Galena, Kansas; and one bonus son, David Bennish and wife, Holly; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Wade, Courtney Wade Hays, Tracy Lodwick Carpenter, Whitney Jessee, Peter Jessee III, Mandy Jones, Chase Jones, Morgan Hartjie, Amber Weston, Mitch Hemphill and Amanda Kerby; and 16 great-grandchildren. Other family members include lifelong friends, Joe P. Fry and family, of Melrose, Kansas, and Jim Bob and Peggy Smith Family; many nieces and nephews as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.