Roberta Grace (Neir) Graber, 76, died November 6, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born December 27, 1943, in Le Mars, IA, to George and Alice (Johnson) Neir.

Roberta graduated from Meriden-Cleghorn High School in 1961, and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA, in 1965. Roberta enjoyed her nursing career, which ranged from being a nursing instructor, managing nursing facilities, directing psychiatric units, and retiring as the MDS/Care Plan Coordinator at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson.

Roberta received Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at eight years of age on June 15, 1952, while attending revival services held in Sioux City, IA, under the ministry of Dr. Robert Cook. At 12 years of age, she dedicated her life to the Lord to be used however He would choose for her. Roberta always had a passion for serving the Lord, along with her great love for children.

Roberta married Donald Graber August 11, 2002, in Hutchinson. They both shared their love of the Lord, and enjoyed mission work and traveling.

Roberta is survived by: husband, Donald; brother, Roger Neir (Mary), all of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Dorice Neir; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, John.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Berean Baptist Church, 1620 Center, Hutchinson, with Pastor Roger Neir officiating. Burial will follow in Darlow Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church or Rio Grande Bible Institute, Edinburg, TX, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The full obituary can be found on the Elliott Mortuary website.