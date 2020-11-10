Shawn Allen Mackey, 40, died November 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born November 7, 1980, in Richland, WA, to Calvin Lee and Vickie A. (Morton) Mackey.

Shawn graduated from Dodge City High School in 1999. He worked at Walmart for many years. Shawn was a very creative and talented artist who could make something out of nothing, but he especially loved painting. He also enjoyed photographing sunsets. Shawn was also very quick-witted and kind-hearted.

On August 8, 2015, he married Nicki Corwin, in Hutchinson. She survives.

Also surviving are: his parents, Lee and Vickie Mackey; son, Evan Mackey; stepdaughter, Baleigh Cousins, brother, Derek Mackey; sister, Tracy Mackey; grandmother, Margaret Packebush; all of Hutchinson; and many extended family members.

Shawn was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland St., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Shawn Mackey Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.