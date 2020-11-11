COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dodge City and so far at Manor of the Plains, the virus has not affected any of its residents.

On Nov. 4, Manor of the Plains received its results from resident testing and employee surveillance testing where all residents tested negative and only one employee tested positive.

The one positive employee outcome brings the staff's total at Manor of the Plains to five employees over the last seven days.

"The employee, who does not provide direct resident care, last worked Wednesday, Nov. 4, and tested positive with a rapid point-of-care test on Thursday, Nov. 5," Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach said. "The employee passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required.

"The employee is recuperating at home."

Since the pandemic started, Manor of the Plains has had zero deaths related to COVID-19.

"We are extremely fortunate," Gladbach said.

According to Gladbach, twice weekly surveillance testing will continue. This week, testing took place on Nov. 9 and again on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

"The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has mandated surveillance testing of our staff," Gladbach said. "Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested on a frequency determined by our county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate."

To determine when an employee can return to work, Manor of the Plains follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.

The employee may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," Gladbach said. "Upon the employee’s return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

"Asymptomatic employees must quarantine for 14 days."

As it is continually updated, employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices and employees should not report to work if they experience symptoms of a respiratory illness or is not feeling well.

