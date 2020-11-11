When Santa Claus makes his way down from the North Pole to Dodge City next month, he will have some new helpers to work with.

Story Time with Santa at Village Square Mall will be held every Sunday in December, starting on Dec. 6, and running from 1 to 4 p.m.

The visit will feature Santa's Workshop, making Christmas crafts, write a letter to Santa, decorate a Christmas tree, take a picture with Santa and a story read by Santa every quarter ’til the hour.

Story Time with Santa will be $5 per child with all proceeds going to benefit Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic.

"This event will replace the traditional pictures with Santa in the mall," said Trista Fergerson, Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK president.

Formerly known as Run for Autism, Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK is a nonprofit organization bringing services to the children living with special needs and disabilities in southwest Kansas.

According to its website, Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK’ smission is to increase acceptance and awareness of individuals with special needs and disabilities through education and support. It believes every individual, regardless of their disability or special needs, deserves the same opportunities, services and acceptance as others.

Perfect Fit continues to strive toward its therapy clinic, 2601 Central Ave. Suite 37A, in Dodge City near the Village Square Mall.

For more information, contact Perfect Fit at 513-490-3643 or its website at www.perfectfit.foundation/ or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/perfectfitfoundation/.

