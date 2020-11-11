Helping the Shawnee County Commission replace outgoing health officer Gianfranco Pezzino would be among the duties of five medical professionals serving on a public health technical advisory board the commission will consider creating Thursday.

Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays plan to consider approving a resolution that would take that step when they meet at 9 a.m. at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

The proposal, sponsored by Riphahn, comes forth at a time when the county is looking to replace Pezzino, who is leaving the health officer’s job he has held for nearly 14 years effective Dec. 31.

The health officer plans for and responds to public health emergencies. He or she has the power and responsibility to take any steps necessary to slow the spread of outbreaks of disease.

The health officer’s job is supposed to be part-time, though Pezzino said he has often worked full time this year as the county has battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed board would advise commissioners, the health department and the health officer regarding public health concerns. It wouldn’t have the authority to allocate county resources.

The proposal being considered Thursday calls for the board, whenever the health officer’s job becomes vacant, to help commissioners, serving in their capacity as the county’s Board of Health, to review suitable candidates and to "submit at least two recommended candidates."

The proposal calls for the board to consist of one representative each appointed by Stormont Vail Health; the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus; Valeo Behaviorial HealthCare, the county’s mental health services provider; and Wichita-based GraceMed, which operates community health clinics in Topeka.

Those members would "serve at the pleasure of the appointing organization," the proposal says.

It says the board’s fifth member would be "a physician who resides and/or practices within Shawnee County to be appointed by the Shawnee County Board of Health."

The public health technical advisory board would be able to request the appointment of additional members, the proposal says.

Advisory board members would appoint a chairperson, who would schedule the board’s meetings. The board would be required to meet at least quarterly, and more often if necessary.