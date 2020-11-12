To kick off the new Community Recycling Environmental Waste Recycling Building, 124 N. 14th Ave., CREW along with Keep Dodge City Beautiful will hold America Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to city officials, Archway Recycling will be available to accept old electronics, such as computers, VCRs, phones, desktop copiers/printers, scanners and flat-screen televisions.

"CREW/KDCB would also like to encourage the Dodge City residents to pledge to recycle or recycle more for America Recycles Day," said city public information officer Abbey Martin. "Items that can be recycled are newspapers, junk mail, magazines, catalogs, food and beverage glass, food & beverage tin/steel cans, aluminum cans, #1 and #2 plastic containers, corrugated cardboard, and chipboard, such as cake and cereal boxes.

"The revenues from the sale of the recyclable materials are used to purchase public improvement items such as park benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles."

For unwanted hazardous waste, the Ford County Household Hazardous Waste mobile trailer will be available as part of its fall dropoff.

It will be accepting paint products, herbicides, pesticides, cleaners, automotive products, batteries or anything else that is poisonous or flammable.

Also on-site will be the Dodge City Police Department accepting unwanted or outdated prescription medications.

The service is free and anonymous.

For pets, donations going to the Ford County Humane Society of clean and good-condition pet crates, beds, towels, blankets, leashes, collars, food bowls and food will be welcomed.

CREW will also accept flower vases for the high school floral design program.

Regular hours for the Household Hazardous Waste program throughout the year are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 10972 113 Road.

Masks are encouraged to be worn and attendees may stay in their vehicle while staff unloads items for recycling.

For more information on e-waste dropoff, contact CREW at 620-225-8170.

