Since Monday, Ford County added 107 new coronavirus cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Wednesday report.

The report gives Ford County a case rate of 119.6 per 1,000 people and 108 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 368.2 per 1,000 people, the highest testing rate by a county in the state of Kansas.

There were four new hospital admissions, no new intensive care admissions and one new patient discharge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker, Ford County has an estimated death total of 19 people since the pandemic began in March this year.

The Wednesday case cluster summary report showed Ford County with four locations listed.

The locations were Cargill, with 13 cases within the last 14 days; National Beef with 13, Walmart Supercenter with 10; and Dodge City USD 443 with 29.

According to the KDHE, it will release on Wednesdays the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

For Dodge City Public Schools, as of Tuesday, there were 70 active cases in district facilities, according to its website.

Among those cases were:

• Three students and one staff member are at alternative education.

• Nine staff members at Beeson Elementary School.

• Three staff members at Bright Beginnings.

• Four staff members at Central Elementary School.

• Two students and one staff member at Comanche Middle School.

• 17 students and 10 staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Four students and five staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• One staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• Three staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• Two students and one staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student at Soule Elementary School.

• One staff member at Sunnyside Elementary School.

• Two staff members in the maintenance department.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.