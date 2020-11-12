Nearly 16 years after its "founding fathers" in December 1854 established the city of Topeka, the city’s library was created by what Gina Millsap calls that facility’s "founding mothers."

This week’s History Guy video at CJOnline focuses on the 150th anniversary of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, which was founded Nov. 12, 1870.

The story involved was shared in an interview this week by Millsap, the library’s CEO.

"A group of strong and strong-minded women met and formed the Ladies Library Association and they met in one of their homes and agreed that there were two things that they missed," she said. "They were all from back east. One was social interaction and society overall, and the other was libraries. And they determined that Topeka needed a library."

The library those women created was located during its early years at various sites in downtown Topeka, Millsap said.

The library found a permanent home in 1883 in a building on the grounds of the Kansas Statehouse, she said.

"Once it was established on the Statehouse grounds, it became a ’real library’ for the first time, that was serving the entire community," Millsap said.

The library was still on the Statehouse grounds in 1943 when it began offering a bookmobile, which brought its services out into the community.

The library in 1953 moved out of the building on the Statehouse grounds. That was torn down eight years later.

The library reopened that year at its current site at 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., in a building that Millsap said then-library director Horace Moses had helped design.

While the library’s current site was somewhat "out in the country" at that time, the city then expanded to the point where the library is now part of central Topeka, Millsap said.

"And what we find is that people really appreciate the fact that even as this library has grown and developed, it’s stayed," she said. "It’s maintained its roots. It’s remained in the center of the community rather than moving, say, to the outer edges, like west, so we’re still accessible to everyone who needs us."

Then-director Jim Marvin began efforts to ensure the library’s financial stability by creating a library district, which reached fruition in 1992 when Topeka and Shawnee County voters approved a ballot question taking that step while changing its name to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Then-director David Leamon then oversaw a renovation and expansion of the library, carried out between 1998 and 2002, which tripled its size.

Millsap has been the library’s CEO since 2005.

She said that while COVID-19 has limited what the library can do to celebrate its sesquicentennial, the library has offered various virtual programs to mark that event and has also shared "little tidbits of our history through social media."

Millsap, who retires effective Dec. 1, spearheaded efforts that resulted in the library’s earning the prestigious distinction of being named "Library of the Year" in 2016 by Gale/Library Journal. All public libraries in the U.S. and Canada were eligible.

"We got a $10,000 check, which we actually used to jump start our ’Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ program, which is a book giveaway program for children ages zero to five," Millsap said.

She said the library’s successful effort to win "Library of the Year" was also aimed at instilling civic pride.

"When I moved here 15 years ago, one of the things I noticed about Topeka was maybe we didn’t have the best self-image," she said. "I always used to joke that if Topeka were a person, we might need a little counseling to really begin to recognize how great this community really is, its history and what we do now. And so part of applying for that and winning that was to show people that this is a world-class library, because this is a world-class community."