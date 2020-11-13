The Kansas Music Teachers Association recently held state auditions for solo pianists, piano duets, strings and woodwinds, ranging in age from first grade through college students. There were 376 entries and 36 competitions. This year, instead of having district and state on-site auditions, entries were submitted by videotape.

In each category, one winner and one runner-up are named, followed by several Honorable Mentions, then I ratings, and then II ratings.

Six Hutchinson area piano students entered. Four received Honorable Mentions, as follow:

Christian Miller, home-schooled, auditioning in the 3rd/4th grade 3-piece category, son of Delmar and Suzanne Miller, Arlington.

Lucy Rose Miller, home-schooled, auditioning in the 7th/8th grade 2-piece category, daughter of Delmar and Suzanne Miller, Arlington.

Tia Hines, Hutchinson High School sophomore, auditioning in the 9th/10th grade 3-piece category, daughter of Shane and Shelli Hines, Hutchinson.

Will Jackson, Hutchinson High School senior, auditioning in the 11th/12th grade 2-piece category, son of Kory and Amanda Jackson, Hutchinson.

Two students received I ratings. They are:

Will Eberly, HMS 8th grader, auditioning in the 7th/8th grade 2-piece category, son of John and Katherine Eberly, Hutchinson.

Caroline Miller, Hutchinson High School sophomore, auditioning in the 9th/10th grade 2-piece category, daughter of Arlo and Loretta Miller, Arlington.

They are the students of Priscilla Hearn, who is a member of the Hutchinson Piano Teachers League.