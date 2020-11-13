The Byrd Prewitt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, November 7 at the Corporate East Hotel in Ulysses, Kansas.

The program consisted of an all day Genealogy Workshop. The public was invited to come and receive help from DAR members with their family research. Several did. One was voted in as an associate member of the chapter pending successful completion of her application upon which she will become a full member.

Also attending and helping were Susan Metzger, Kansas State Regent, and Virginia McNitt, SW Area Director.

The December meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Historic Adobe Museum in Ulysses. Besides the Christmas program, items will be collected to take to the Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge. Anyone wishing to contribute may contact Nina at 620-493-4700 or epic@pld.com for a list of suggested items.