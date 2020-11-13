Homer Smith will celebrate his 90-years-young birthday on Nov. 21.

He grew up on a farm in Hutchinson. He went to Hutchinson Junior College and finished his B.A. and M.A. in Education during summer school sessions in cool Gunnison, Colorado at Western State College. He worked at Winan and McCandless Elementary Schools for nine years, served in the Army for two years before leaving to work with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools overseas as teacher/or principal for 32 years before retiring and coming home "to roost" as he tells everyone.

He is married to Esther, has a son and daughter who are married to wonderful spouses and very enjoyable families which include four grandsons.

Cards and birthday greeting wishes may be sent to 700 Monterey Pl. #522; Hutchinson, KS. 67502