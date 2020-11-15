StartUp Hutch announces Speed Networking Event

StartUp Hutch is planning a speed networking event designed to connect startup businesses with local mentors. The event will be held virtually, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Zoom, and will allow participants to meet in one-on-one chats.

"The primary goal of StartUp Hutch is to be Reno County’s connecting point for entrepreneurs," said Jackson Swearer, Entrepreneur Navigator and Program Director. "This is a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs to make connections, build relationships and get advice that will help them start and grow their businesses."

The event will place mentors and mentees in private video chats for approximately 5 minutes. After the session ends, the groups will rotate until each mentee has had the opportunity to talk with all mentors.

Participating Reno County business mentors include:

· Jon Richardson – Richardson Brother Construction

· Debra Teufel – Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce

· Russell Reinert – Reinert Financial Consulting

· Angie Bergmeier – Queen Bee Marketing

· Joe Young, Sr. – Scuttlebutts Coffee

· Dell Marie Shanahan Swearer – Hutchinson Community Foundation

· David Inskeep, Jr. – Joe McGuire Insurance

· Chris Barnes – Smith’s Market

· Vicki Adrian – Adrian’s A to Z

· Daniel Friesen - IdeaTek

Registration is free, but space is limited to the first 10 people to sign up, at which time a wait list will be started. Register online to secure a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speed-networking-event-tickets-126861729849.

Company partners with state to launch cybersecurity institute

GREAT BEND – SOFTwarfare, a leader in cybersecurity integration and authentication platforms, has launched a new training program in Kansas with the assistance of CARES Act funding.

The cybersecurity institute and career services program will provide technical certifications in project management and cybersecurity, as well as job placement assistance for Kansans unemployed due to COVID-19.

SOFTwarfare University's innovative cybersecurity institute and career services programs are designed for candidates that are new to the security industry or those with some experience that are looking to expand their knowledge with technical certifications.

With an introductory class of 250 students, SOFTwarfare University will provide accessible technical training and certifications for cybersecurity, IT project management, network operations, and ethical hacking.

Students will also have access to coaching and career services, including resume writing, interview preparation, and open job alerts until they are employed.

The goal is to help members of the local community prepare for successful careers in cybersecurity and to help those whose careers have been impacted by COVID-19.

To learn more visit: https://www.softwarfare.com/softwarfare-university-ks

Citizens Bank of Kansas announces lobby closures

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at various CBK locations, Citizens Bank of Kansas will close lobby access at all of its locations beginning Monday, until further notice.

"This is a difficult decision for us as we strive to provide stellar customer service to our customers," said Jane Deterding, Chairman of Citizens Bank of Kansas. "But our overriding concern is the safety of our staff and customers. We will continue to operate drive-thru service at all locations with regular hours," she said. CBK will provide lobby access by appointment only.

Dillon Stores now hiring for holidays and beyond

Dillons announced Friday it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores and distribution centers.

There are 25 open positions across four stores in Hutchinson as well as at the Hutchinson Distribution Center, and 50 positions across four stores in McPherson and Salina.

Immediate positions available include grocery department daytime and overnight shifts, frontend cashiers, deli, pharmacy technicians, Online Grocery Service pickup position, and Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com.

Dillons offers competitive wages with additional credit for job-related experience, flexible schedules, product discounts, paid training, career advancement, medical, vision, and dental benefits and 401k with matching contributions for those who qualify, and so much more. Various career opportunities are available for candidates to explore and enjoy.

Applicants south for 2021 Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism Internship

The KMUW Korva Coleman Internship is geared toward training college students of color to be part of the next generation of public radio reporters and newscasters. Established in 2019, KMUW is proud to offer the Coleman internship each summer.

The Coleman intern will get an immersive, hands-on learning experience at KMUW, Wichita’s award-winning National Public Radio station, as well as mentoring from award-winning journalist and NPR newscaster Korva Coleman. Coleman will conduct an introductory video call with the selected applicant and another as the internship comes to a close. She will offer tips and answer any questions about the industry, including her own experiences as a journalist of color.

The internship will run for 10 weeks, beginning June 1, 2021. The intern will work 40 hours a week and receive a $5,000 stipend, and free room and board.

The internship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students. Application instructions can be found at KMUW.org/employment. The deadline to submit is Jan. 29.