The holiday season is underway, and to take precautions during the next two months, City Hall offices have moved to appointments only and remote services.

According to city officials, all services will remain operational during this time.

Municipal court will remain open at normal hours until Monday, Nov. 23, then move to appointment only.

"Maintaining our services and municipal responsibilities while being cautious towards the health and safety of our staff and residents has been a top priority throughout this pandemic," Hernandez said. "That has not changed.

"At this time, we feel it is best to limit the traffic in and out of our facilities. We will continue to adapt and improve as the situations change."

To pay a utility bill, the online bill pay system is available at www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay.

To pay by check or cash, the drop box located on the north side of the City Hall can be used. Be sure to have your paper bill and account information with the payment, or call 620-225-8111 to pay over the phone.

For court-related questions or to make an appointment, call 620-225-8107.

For additional information at City Hall, call 620-225-8100.

Call to schedule an inspection or permit review for development services at 620-225-8105 or download permits and licensing applications at www.dodgecity.org/63/DevelopmentServices-Inspections.

For all other departments, visit www.dodgecity.org/Directory.aspx.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.