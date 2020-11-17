The Kansas Department of Health and Environment report for Friday, Nov. 13, added 106 cases of COVID-19 to Ford County with a case rate of 122.8 per 1,000 people.

There were 50 news tests conducted, with a testing rate of 366.7 per 1,000 people with no new hospitalizations and no intensive care admissions.

On Monday, the KDHE report showed 97 new cases in Ford County with a case rate of 125.7 per 1,000 people out of 374 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 377.8 per 1,000 people.

There was one new hospitalization Monday, no new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ford County has had a total of 19 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Dodge City Public Schools’ website showed 71 active cases in its facilities as of Nov. 16.

Among those cases, there are:

• Three students at alternative education.

• Four staff members at Beeson Elementary School.

• Three students and two staff members Bright Beginnings.

• Two staff members at Central Elementary School.

• Three students and two staff members at Comanche Middle School.

• 21 students and seven staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Six students and five staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• Two students and one staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• One student and three staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• One student at Ross Elementary School.

• Three students at Soule Elementary School.

• One staff member in the maintenance department and one staff member in the transportation department.

Manor of the Plains also released its latest testing results.

On Monday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 11, test results from the facility's biweekly tests showed all resident tests were negative; however, two employees tested positive.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.