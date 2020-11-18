The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the signup periods for the Conservation Reserve Program and the CRP Grasslands in 2021.

The signup period for general CRP will be open from Jan. 4, 2021, to Feb. 12, 2021, and signup for CRP Grasslands will run from March 15, 2021, to April 23, 2021.

Both programs provide competitive annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

"The Conservation Reserve Program and the many focused programs that come under it, like CRP Grasslands, are some of our most critical tools we have to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources," said USDA Farm Service Agency administrator Richard Fordyce. "As one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors, CRP has proved to protect our valuable resources, and next year’s signup gives our farmers and ranchers an opportunity to enroll for the first time or continue their participation for another term."

With signing up for general CRP, farmers and ranchers can establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.

Farmers and ranchers who participate in CRP help provide numerous benefits to the nation’s environment and economy. The general CRP signup is held annually and includes increased opportunities for enrollment of wildlife habitat through the State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement initiative.

CRP Grasslands signup is offered each year following general signup.

Signing up for CRP Grasslands will allow landowners and operators to protect grassland, including rangeland, pastureland, and certain other lands while maintaining the areas as grazing lands.

Protecting grasslands contributes to the economy of many regions and provides biodiversity of plant and animal populations, while improving environmental quality.

Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States and was originally intended to primarily control soil erosion and potentially stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production.

The program has evolved over the years, providing many conservation and economic benefits and December will mark CRP’s 35-year anniversary.

Program successes include:

• Preventing more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, which is enough soil to fill 600 million dump trucks.

• Reducing nitrogen by 95% and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 85%.

• Sequestering an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases, equal to taking 9 million cars off the road.

• Creating more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while protecting more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers, which is enough to go around the world seven times.

• Benefiting bees and other pollinators and increasing the population of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows and many other birds.

The successes of CRP contribute to USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda and its goal of reducing the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture by half by 2050.

Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the department-wide initiative to align resources, programs and research to position American agriculture to better meet future global demands.

For more information on CRP, visit www.fsa.usda.gov or contact a local FSA county office at www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator.