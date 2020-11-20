The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has awarded the Dodge City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47 a grant of $2,500.

According to the Legion, the foundation made distributions to the community on Nov. 12.

According to the foundation's website, it receives and manages capital of all amounts from individuals, families, businesses and foundations and is applied to uses in serving the community.

Auxiliary District 8 president Paula Sellens put in a charge of developing a president’s project for veterans, began an art therapy program for veterans at the Kansas Soldiers Home at Fort Dodge.

According to auxiliary member Kelley Marshall, because of COVID-19, there have been some setbacks.

"The coronavirus curtailed the Fort Dodge veterans’ assistance program this year," Marshall said. "Paula used this setback as an opportunity to develop other programs to help veterans."

Assisting in the grant distribution were foundation directors Craig Mock and Julie Pinkerton.

"We’re pleased to support the project," Mock said. "We appreciate everyone who served our country in the military and we appreciate everyone who is now serving our veterans."

"We also serve Fort Dodge residents," Pinkerton said. "We’re grateful that the community recognizes the importance of caring for our veterans."

