Ford County commissioners seemed to move quickly through the county administrator’s report at their Nov. 16 meeting.

Commissioners passed 3-0 to extend the proclamation of local disaster emergency by 60 days.

With the resolution still in action, the COVID-19 shelters and testing site at Western State Bank Expo Center will still be present, and Ford County will still receive personal protective equipment from the state.

Additionally, the ability to rescind the disaster proclamation will now freely be under the discretion of commissioners, rather than them continually approving extensions.

The Ford County Health Department’s bid for an SUV to be used as a utility vehicle in the form of a Chevrolet Tahoe from Lewis Chevrolet in the amount of $43,587 from existing grant funds was approved 3-0.

Continuing from the vehicle front, the Ford County Sheriff Department’s request to seek bids for a patrol truck was passed 3-0.

The sheriff’s office intended to wait until 2021 to seek a new patrol truck, but with the recent decommission of one already in its possession, plans accelerated.

Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections’ first-quarter report for the Juvenile Prevention Program was approved 3-0.

SFTCC director Pat Klecker said that based on the report, the prevention programs in partnership with USD 443 have proved promising.

Commissioners agreed 3-0 to table a discussion to grant a second extension to Conant Construction, currently contracted with Western State Bank Expo Center, until the Dec. 7 meeting.