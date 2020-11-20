One of Kwik Shop's team members at its 1811 Central Ave. Dodge City, location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)."We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials," Kwik Shop said. "We closed the store at 12:45 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Nov. 19 to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

"The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines."We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," said Kwik Shop.