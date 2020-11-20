COVID-19 continues to change annual events throughout Dodge City and the Thanksgiving dinner held at the National Guard Armory is one of the them.

This year the annual dinner will not be held however Thanksgiving dinners will still be available.

According to Dodge City Senior Center executive director Roxanne Hornberger, dinners can be made available by calling in by Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. with the dinners picked up at the Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 26.

To reserve a dinner, call Hornberger at 620-338-8863.

Pick up on Thanksgiving Day will from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hornberger said to enter the south entrance of the Senior Center and drive past the steps to the south slider door where a volunteer will greet you, confirm your order and hand out your dinner.

Turkeys were donated by National Beef.

"In consideration of volunteers we ask drivers to wear face mask," Hornberger said. "Free will donations gladly accepted."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com