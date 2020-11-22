Western Plains Medical Complex announced that Randolph Matthews, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering pediatric and adolescent care services to patients in Dodge City and the surrounding region. Matthews is joining Western Plains Pediatrics & Adolescent Care which is located at Western Plains Family Clinic at 100 W. Ross Blvd. in Dodge City (the former Women’s Center).

Matthews will begin seeing patients the first week of December and will be sharing after hours coverage with Jessica Calvo, MD and Martin Castillo, MD, both pediatricians in Dodge City.

"We’re excited to welcome Dr. Matthews to the Dodge City community and to practice at Western Plains. He brings to us admirable experience," said Rick Wallace, Chief Executive Officer at Western Plains Medical Complex. "Pediatric services continue to be in high demand in our community, and Dr. Matthews is a perfect example of how we’re striving to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and making our community healthier."

"After teaching pediatrics at multiple residency programs and running a practice on the East Coast for years, I’m excited to bring my pediatric expertise to join that of my colleagues here in Dodge City and the surrounding region," said Dr. Matthews.

Matthews joins us from North Carolina, and is a Fellow of the American College of Pediatricians. He and his wife are excited to be in Kansas, and happy to be close to their grandson in Wichita.

To schedule an appointment, please call the clinic today at 620-371-7130 or visit our clinic at Western Plains Pediatrics & Adolescent Care located at Western Plains Family Clinic, 100 W. Ross Blvd. in Dodge City.