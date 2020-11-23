The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas made another donation to the American Legion in Dodge City for the Honor Guard.

According to the Legion, the grant was for $2,500 and will be used to expand and support the program.

"We’re very appreciative of receiving the grant," Honor Guard director Dan Stacy said. "The generosity of the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas will help Patriotic members of The Honor Guard to continue commemorating deceased veterans’ service to country."

Stacy, also the Dodge City American Legion Post 47 vice commander, envisioned creating an honor guard to honor fallen veterans for their service to country five years ago.

Stacy reached out for volunteers from local American Legion posts within District 8, which covers 18 southwest Kansas counties.

As the Honor Guard began attending funerals for fallen veterans, the organization grew with area funeral homes requesting its participation.

"Many of the clients we serve are veterans," said foundation director Julie Pinkerton. "When a veteran passes on, I’m often able to attend the funeral. I’ve seen the American Legion Honor Guard commemorate the veterans’ service many times.

"The ceremony is very impressive."

According to the Legion, the Honor Guard performed at 150 funerals in 2018 and 158 funerals in 2019 for veterans.

Due to COVID-19, the Honor Guard has only been able to attend 75 funerals in 2020.

"We’re pleased to support the project," foundation director Craig Mock said. "We appreciate everyone who served our country in the military and we appreciate everyone who is now serving our veterans."

