In its second season, a Salina market primarily known for its locally grown produce, gifts and other goods, has moved indoors for the late fall and winter.

But there’s more to the Harvest Farmers Market that sets up from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday inside of Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud.

Enhanced for this time of year, a "Holiday Extravaganza" is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"We thought it would be a fun way to promote the market during this festive season," said Agnes Zadina, co-owner of North End Farm, with her husband and partner, Jeff Cooper.

"I’m bursting with excitement and joy," she said.

While the date, location and time are set, the event is still evolving, she said.

Vendor space is still available by calling Cooper at 785-650-8168, but space is limited.

"We have our regulars. A number of vendors will be there," Zadina said.

Beef, eggs, poultry, produce, other meats, Kombucha and baked goods will be available, along with crafters, also egg rolls, enchiladas and "someone who makes soap," she said.

There will be some sights, sounds and smells of Christmas, Zadina said, including pre-made kettle corn, cinnamon corn and cheese corn from Pop’s Kettle Corn, of Salina.

"I hope it’s a good one," said Randy Eastman, owner of Pop’s.

"I started doing that farmers market this year," he said. "It’s been fun getting to know the people over there. I think it’s going to be a real good, upbeat event inside."

Zadina may pull a Santa hat out of her Christmas box, and there just may be some holiday surprises.

"I am hoping we have vendors who will give people an opportunity to purchase some groceries, but also pick up some Christmas gifts while they’re there," she said. "Vendors will all be wearing masks, and there will be hand sanitizer."

Zadina, who conceived of the holiday event, admitted she is mulling an "ugly Christmas sweater contest," but that feature is still in development.