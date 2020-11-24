After years of negotiations with the Federal Government, the Salina Public Entities (SPEs) can officially begin cleanup of the former Schilling Air Force Base after a settlement was approved by a District Judge Monday.

Judge John Lungstrum, of the U.S. District Court for Kansas, approved the Oct. 20 consent decree between the SPEs and the United States and the court entered an Entry of Final Judgment on the decree.

The terms of the decree mean that the SPEs will be responsible for cleanup at the site and in exchange, the United States will pay the SPEs $67.7 million toward the cost of the cleanup.

"The Salina community has waited more than a decade to reach an agreement that will finally allow for the cleanup of Schilling Air Force Base," said Sen. Jerry Moran. "I want to congratulate the Salina Public Entities on this agreement and look forward to seeing these funds be put into action to help remove harmful substances at Schilling Air Force base and keep the community safe for future generations."

Tim Rogers, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority, thanked Moran for his support on the settlement and the project.

"From the beginning, Senator Moran has supported the Salina Public Entities in our settlement negotiations with the Department of Defense and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," Rogers said. "The Senator’s active involvement was a key factor in reaching a settlement that benefits Salina residents."

Work will be completed with oversight by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The SPEs executive group will start work on final design of the cleanup.

Following KDHE approvals, contractor bids will be solicited and received. Cleanup work will start early 2021.