Zoo closed Thanksgiving Day

Lee Richardson Zoo will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. The zoo will reopen on Friday, resuming its regular hours of 8 a.m to 5 p.m. The vehicle entrance gate is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Finnup Center for Conservation Education, including administrative and FOLRZ offices, will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m.