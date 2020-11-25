The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s report Wednesday showed Ford County added 56 new coronavirus cases since Monday, with a case rate of 135.4 per 1,000 people.

There were 75 new tests conducted for a testing rate of 395.0 per 1,000 people.

There were one new hospitalization, one new patient discharge and no new ICU admissions.

Wednesday’s case cluster summary report included five facilities in Ford County.

KDHE’s case cluster summary report includes the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days.

Hill Top House in Bucklin was added to the summary for the first time, with six active COVID-19 cases.

Cargill showed nine cases while National Beef showed seven.

Dodge City High School showed seven active cases while Dodge City USD 443 showed 15 active syptomatic cases.

On Monday, there were 75 new cases of COVID-19 out of 156 tests conducted. There were no new hospitalizations on Monday and one new patient discharge.

Dodge City Public Schools shows 56 current cases, according to its website as of Nov. 20.

Of the cases in the USD 443 facilities, there are:

• One staff member at alternative education.

• Three staff members at Beeson Elementary School.

• Two students and one staff members at Bright Beginnings.

• Two staff members at Central Elementary School.

• One student and two staff members at Comanche Middle School.

• 12 students and three staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Four students and five staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• Two students and two staff members at Linn Elementary School.

• One student and one staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• Two students and three staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student at Soule Elementary School.

• Six staff members in the district office and one staff member in transportation.

