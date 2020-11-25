TOPEKA — In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Kansas Lottery lobby will be closed to the public starting Monday, November 23, 2020. The in-person claims process is temporarily suspended and only mail-in claims will be accepted. The in-person claims process will be on hold until further notice.

Any prize of $600 or higher must go through the Lottery Headquarters mail-in claims process. Mail-in claims will be processed in the order they are received.

To claim a prize by mail, players must completely fill out the back of the ticket, sign it, and include a printed and completely filled out claim form. Players can print a claim form from the Lottery’s website here or a retailer can print one off from a Kansas Lottery terminal. A completed claim form is required for each individual prize claimed.

The Kansas Lottery recommends players take photos or scans of the front and the back of the ticket for their records before mailing. Tickets are accepted via standard mail, but the Lottery recommends sending claimed tickets by certified mail, registered mail, or some other service that allows players to track a package’s progress. Please address tickets to: Kansas Lottery Claims, 128 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

If players need assistance, they are asked to email lottery.info@kslottery.net, and a response will come as soon as possible. The Lottery thanks everyone for their understanding, and asks everyone to stay safe and wash their hands!