The Dodge City Family YMCA is the latest recipient of a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

According to branch executive director Jackie Regan, the grant is for $25,000 to go toward the YMCA after-school program.

Regan said the program began in 2013 and has since become one of the largest programs in the state and has grown to school, preschool and jump-start programs.

"We were extremely grateful to receive the Scroggins grant of $25,000," Regan said. "Like many other local businesses, this year has been a huge challenge for the Y, and there is still a lot of unknowns ahead of us.

"With the struggle of having our facility shut down for multiple weeks, yet still needing to provide child care that our community needed, we were stretched pretty thin in a lot of areas. It really does make a huge difference in the services we provide, and our ability to serve the families in Dodge City."

Additional programming was added due to COVID-19-related school closures and the need for essential child care in the community this year.

For more information on the after-school program, contact Dodge City Family YMCA director of programs Stacie Droste at 620-225-8157 or sdroste@ymcaswkansas.org.

For information on how to support the YMCA, contact Regan at 620-225-8157.

