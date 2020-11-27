Trinity United Methodist Church’s tradition of setting out their full-size outdoor nativity set continued on Monday with church staff members setting out each fiberglass statue in the church courtyard at 17th and Main. In past years, the youth group would get together to set up the nativity, but their meetings are currently virtual because of the pandemic.

The nativity set was purchased by church members Pat and Clyde Woolfolk in 1999, replacing the set that had been used for many years which had came from the Pegue’s department store display in downtown Hutchinson.

Faye Summervill, church administrator, said that the Woolfolks purchased the set as a gift for the church from Bronner’s Christmas Wonderlands outlet store in Oklahoma. The new nativity set replaced the old set after it had become cracked and in need of repair.

The tallest statue is about eight feet tall, with a wise man sitting on top of a camel. In addition there are two other wise men, sheep, Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus on display.