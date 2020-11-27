The Newton city commission met for a short meeting — about 15 minutes in length — on Tuesday. Despite the short meeting and agenda, there were business items decided by the commission.

"I want to note the importance of what the staff does," said Commissioner Rod Kreie. "We are happy that some of these things that we are talking about (today) have already been discussed in great length and been part of a deliberate and thought out long range plan that is in place. ... When we have a meeting that only lasts 10 minutes, I would like to think ... that people understand that we have put in the hard work already and now all of this stuff is coming together."

Three things that happened at the commission included:

1. Approved the reimagining of Parade of Lights

The commission approved the closure of Athletic Park Circle from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for the "Parade of Lights on Pause."

The Newton Lions Club is moving the annual Parade of Lights out of downtown to create a drive-thru event. Parade entries will be parked around the circle of Athletic Park, and parade viewers will be able to drive the circle to view the parade from their vehicles.

2. Annexed and rezoned property

Approved the annexation of approximately 9.64 acres of land located along the south side of S.W. 14th Street, west of Anderson Avenue, north of US-50 highway owned by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The annexation, and zoning designation of light industrial, was requested by the property owner, the Kansas secretary of transportation, and supported unanimously by the Newton-North Newton Area Planning Commission.

3. Approved bids

The city approved a bid for the reconstruction of Wheatridge and Paddington.The low bid was 2.1 million from Pearson Construction.

The overall project costs including construction, engineering, right-of-way, design and inspection will be funded by the city and State of Kansas Cost Share Program grant funds. The state will pay $2,026,800 and the city will pay $1,762,571.

The city also approved a bid for the painting of two hangars at the Newton Ctiy/Airport. The low bid of $33,630 was from Koehn Painting. Mayor Leroy Koehn recused himself from the vote on the bid due to a conflict of interest.