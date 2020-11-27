Former Presidents have been labeled as being members of the world’s most exclusive club. On January 20, Donald Trump will be one of five living former Chief Executives.

Based on the activities of his predecessors, Trump won’t have a problem finding something to do.

Calvin Coolidge left office in 1929, and became a national newspaper columnist during the four years remaining in his lifetime. Ulysses Grant wrote his memoirs, which are reputed to be the best for all presidents. Some have speculated that his good friend Mark Twain may have provided a helping hand in the venture.

Actually, presidential memoirs didn’t really catch on until Harry Truman penned the story of his administration in 1953. Every president since Truman, except for George H.W. Bush, published their memoirs. Bush, from all accounts, left the story of his accomplishments to historians which could be called a reaffirmation of his modesty.

Some has asked what a former president does on his first full day out of office. When asked if he slept late, George W. Bush said he arose at 6 a.m., went to the kitchen on his ranch home near Crawford, Texas, made coffee and retired to the den to read the morning newspapers.

Eight presidents died in office, so we will never know what Franklin D. Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy might have done. Richard Nixon, the only president to resign the office, wrote 20 books during the 20 years remaining in his lifetime. His advice on world affairs was sought often by both political parties.

Dwight Eisenhower retired to his farm near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in 1961, and was delighted when his successor, John F. Kennedy restored his rank of a five-star General of the United States Army.

Barrack Obama is one of the nation’s youngest former presidents at age 59. During the past four years, he has been somewhat low key as he drew plans for his presidential center in South Chicago, and wrote his memoirs. To no one’s surprise, he returned to public life this year to support Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency.

Speaking of Joe Biden, a 40-year-old film clip recently discovered offers a few tidbits of trivia worth repeating.

As the story goes, on the night of the 1980 election, CBS news legends Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Roger Mudd were reporting on the landslide win of California’s former Governor Ronald Reagan who has swamped President Jimmy Carter. The three were speculating on how the Democratic Party could rebound from a beating of this magnitude. Cronkite said the Democrats might be wise to take a look at a young Senator from Delaware named Joe Biden. Biden, then 38 was serving his second term in the senate.

What makes the story ironic is that 10 presidential elections later, Biden, 78, emerged victorious by winning the electoral college and a plurality of nearly six million in the popular vote.

As New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra said, "It ain’t over till it’s over."

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.