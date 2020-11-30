The Dodge City High School debate team was able to claim fourth place in the Holy Cow Virtual Debate Tournament hosted by McPherson High School on Saturday, Nov. 21.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, five pairs of Demons debaters earned medals with the team posting a 13-3 mark, finishing behind Pittsburg, Newton and sweepstakes champion Buhler.

"I thought we had a fantastic day," Ray said. "We had several teams that were very successful and a 13-3 record is usually good enough to win most tournaments.

"However, there were 37 schools and over 200 debaters from across the state entered in this meet and, on this day, that wasn’t quite good enough."

Going a perfect 4-0 were seniors Christopher Montford and Hever Arjon, placing fourth in the open division despite the spotless mark.

"In a tournament this large, it’s impossible for all the best teams to meet each other," Ray said. "You can only debate the people on the schedule.

"I think it’s a shame to have a perfect day and only get fourth place for your efforts. These two young men are really getting the game together at the right time, though, and I look forward to what they are going to do at the state tournament in January."

Another duo in the open division was Elizabeth Cox and Kassie Villasenor, who placed ninth in the field of 41 pairs.

Cox earned five speaker points in four rounds becoming one of the top speakers in the meet.

Placing 24th was the team of Maria Cruz and Autumn Klein who finished 2-2.

In the junior varsity division, Paris Rivas and Noah Elias went 3-1 placing ninth out of 48 competitors.

Placing 11th was the team of Charlee Bitler and Alexandra Morales, who posted a 3-1 record.

In the novice division, the team of Leslie Galdamez and Alejandra Del Real finished 10th with a 3-1 mark while the duo of Brennan Carbajal and Owen Wesley went 2-2 placing 15th.

"This tournament was very competitive, but these guys really stepped up," Ray said. "We struggled earlier in the year with the technological challenges involved with virtual debating, but we are starting to come around at just the right time of year.

"We have two more weeks left and we are hoping to qualify a majority of our team members for the state tournament again this year."

The debate squad was off for Thanksgiving weekend and will be back in action on Dec. 5, with two tournaments at at Clay Center and Garden City.

