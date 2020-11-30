John and Marsha Smithhisler, of Dodge City, were presented with the 2020 Ford County Extension Appreciation Award at the Ford County Extension Executive Board Annual Meeting on Nov. 13.

The Ford County K-State Research and Extension Council Appreciation Award is presented to an individual, couple or organization who has given a considerable amount of effort in supporting the Extension Council educational programs in Ford County.

In many cases the hard work and dedication of these people has lightened the load for extension service personnel, while making the Extension Councils’ efforts more effective.

The extension programs’ success depends on the sincere energy of such people who have spent considerable time supporting the extension service endeavors without pay.

John Smithhisler became a member of the Ford County Extension Executive Board in 2013, having been elected as member of the Community Vitality Program Development Committee.

During his three years as chairperson, John Smithhisler became a champion for the Extension Council as one of its biggest promoters and was key in working with the Ford County administrator for funding issues while he was chair.

He learned about all the services that extension had to offer, including crochet patterns, foods questions, horticulture advice — specifically on keeping his office plants alive — and assisting farmers with the Farm Bill.

John Smithhisler worked for Fidelity State Bank for over 20 years before retiring in September, while Marsha Smithhisler worked as an office professional for Sacred Heart Catholic School. They have three children.

Marsha Smithhisler was a supporter of the extension school programs, from the Sunflower Presentations every spring to nutrition classes, as well as the National 4-H Week presentations in October.

The Ford County Extension Council said it was honored to recognize the Smithhislers’ dedication and support for the work the Extension Council does in Ford County and wish them a happy retirement.

For more information on the services and programs that Ford County K-State Research and Extension offers, contact the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542 or visit www.ford.ksu.edu.